Highlighting California gubernatorial candidate Anthony Trimino





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the election to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom nears (but no official date has been selected yet), many candidates are vying for the position.

Anthony Trimino, Founder and CEO of TRAFFIK, is running as a Republican in the California gubernatorial race.

Trimino himself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his run for governor.

He has been the CEO and founder of one of the fastest-growing, privately held American companies and a contributing member of the Forbes Agency Council.

Trimino intends to bring his entrepreneurial drive to Sacramento and fight against special interests and government-as-usual.