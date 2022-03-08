Highlighting Filipina leaders in San Diego on International Women’s Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – People all across the globe are celebrating International Women’s Day today and here in San Diego there is no shortage of strong and empowering women.

On Good Morning Sand Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with one of San Diego’s strongest local Filipina leaders, JoAnn Fields, about some strong women leaders in the community.

She mentions Rachelle Caco, an inspiring First-Generation, Filipina American feminine leader who coaches Women to not only transform, but also to thrive in their businesses and personal relationships.

As well as Jackie Magat-Lapid, who has been teaching in the San Diego Unified School District for 18 years now and was recently was named California Language Teacher Association Outstanding Teacher 2022.