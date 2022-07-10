Highlighting local business in Imperial Beach, CA ‘Sea 180 Coastal Tavern’

Imperial Beach, CA (KUSI)-

Sea 180 Coastal Tavern is a must visit in Imperial Beach, CA. The restaurant gives patrons a beautiful view of the coast and they specialize in breakfast, lunch, and dinner! KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with owner, Ken Irvine on Good Morning San Diego and Irvine says, “Business is good but just like everyone, we are having difficulty getting stuff because of supply chain issues.”

For more information on the restaurant and to make a reservation, visit: https://www.cohnrestaurants.com/sea180/menu