Hikers discover human remains on trail in Santee

As a matter of procedure, @SDSheriff's Homicide Unit investigates unexplained deaths. The unit's response does not necessarily indicate the manner of death is homicide. https://t.co/gflEKXZuZq — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 4, 2021

SANTEE (KUSI) – Human remains were found Wednesday by hikers on a trail in Santee.

Deputies responded about 4 p.m. to a call of found human remains in the 11000 block of Summit Avenue, near Summit Crest Drive, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and will work with the Medical Examiner’s Office which will identify the remains and determine the cause of death, Seiver said.