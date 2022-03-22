Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (KUSI) – Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, the former Secretary of State announced on Twitter Tuesday.

The 74-year-old has mild cold symptoms but was feeling fine, she wrote in a Tweet.

Her husband and former U.S. President Bill Clinton had tested negative but was still quarantining until their household has been cleared of the virus.

“I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness,” the Chicago-native wrote.

Hillary encouraged others to get vaccinated and boosted, adding “Movie recommendations appreciated!”