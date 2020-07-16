Hillcrest businesses expand outdoor service with help from city

HILLCREST (KUSI) – On Pride weekend, tens of thousands of people come together in solidarity to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Rich’s Nightclub in Hillcrest, one of the traditional hotspots for the celebration is still ready to welcome revelers, but this year, things will be different.

Under the new state and county guidelines, owner Ryan Bedrosian has had to move everything outdoors.

Thanks to city leaders however, Bedrosian and other business owners are now allowed to use the parking spaces on the street.

That means more space for 10 to 12 additional tables. Bedrosian said he will also set up tables on the sidewalk to add a total of about 50 seats.

Last weekend, the club turned its back parking lot into an outdoor drinking and dining space for 130 people.

The city of San Diego also gave restaurant, bars and breweries a break, by deciding to waive permit fees for the use of sidewalks and private parking lots as outdoor service areas.

Rich’s won’t look like the same club that brought hundreds out to party in other Pride years. This weekend, there won’t be a crowded bar, a raucous dance floor or any go-go dancers.

Although the pandemic may be stealing some of the glitter from this year’s pride, Ryan Bedrosian said he’ll still happy to offer a spot for a one of a kind party and celebration.