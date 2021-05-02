Hillcrest farmers market offers locally grown fruit, produce, art, gifts





HILLCREST (KUSI) – Every Sunday, the Hillcrest Farmers Market hosts over 175 vendors offering a large variety of produce, art, gifts, and prepared and hot food items.

Shopping from farmers markets is an easy way to support local growers, makers, and chefs.

The market opens every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Normal Street between University Avenue and Lincoln Street.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina joined viewers live from the Hillcrest Farmers Market.