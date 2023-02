Hillside collapse in Vista displaces 16 individuals





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A hillside collapse around 1 p.m. Feb. 13. in Vista displaced 16 San Diegans.

The retaining wall holding up the hill collapsed, trees fell on three cars, and the street was partially blocked.

A nearby complex was deemed unsafe, causing over a dozen San Diegans to search for alternative temporary housing.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details.