Hire the California Tom Cruise for special appearances!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Millions of Americans will be at the theaters seeing the new “Top Gun: Maverick” this Memorial Day Weekend.

And the California Tom Cruise. Jerome LeBlanc, will be at select theaters in San Diego surprising excited fans.

“California Tom Cruise” stopped by the KUSI News studios Friday morning on Good Morning San Diego and promote his appearance at Angelika Film Center in Carmel Mountain Ranch.

Anyone can hire LeBlanc to appear at their event on his website, or email; californiatomcrusie@gmail.com.

For more information visit: www.californiatomcruise.com