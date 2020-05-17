Hirie’s Belly Up birthday bash concert to be streamed live





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The band Hirie will be live streaming a full concert on the vocalist’s birthday, May 18th.

The full band will perform a live concert which will be streaming from San Diego’s historic venue, the Belly Up.

Hirie lead singer, Trish Jetton, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the concert.

VISIT: http://hiriemusic.com for live stream info.

LIVE STREAM DIRECT LINK: https://youtu.be/wYy1A1MbRA0

DONATE: http://paypal.me/hiriemusic