Hispanic Coronado High alumnus says he brought tortillas to ‘help the team celebrate if they won’

CORONADO (KUSI) – Luke Serna has publicly admitted to being the person who brought the tortillas to the championship basketball game between Coronado and Orange Glen. He posted a series of tweets explaining he had no racist motive, but “was strictly wanting to help the team celebrate if they won.”

Serna himself is Hispanic, and graduated from Coronado High School in 1999. He then attended and graduated from the University of Santa Barbara, where tortilla tosses were a traditional celebration for championships.

Many other universities across the country hold or have held tortilla tosses as a celebratory tradition, since they can easily be thrown like frisbees to travel long distances. Baylor, Michigan, Cal Poly, and Texas Tech are just a few of the major universities that have traditional tortilla tosses.

In another tweet, Serna says he supplied all this information to the Coronado Union School Board before their Tuesday meeting, “but they seemed to feel the need to withhold it.”

KUSI has reached out to the Coronado Unified School District asking why they withheld this information from the public, but have yet to hear back.

After the Coronado Unified Trustees closed-door board meeting on Tuesday, they announced the release of head basketball coach JD Laaperi, who is also a elementary teacher in the district.

During the meeting, members of the Coronado community gave public comment, condemning the leaders for rushing to judgement, without conducting an investigation first.

The captain of Coronado’s basketball team, Wayne McKinney, also spoke, explaining that the person was not associated with the team and apologized for the tortillas being thrown.

