Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration happening October 1 at the Chula Vista Center

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista Center will highlight Hispanic Heritage month with a celebration filled with live music, Folklorico dancers, games, crafts and more.

The event will be happening Saturday, October 1, but some of the Folklorico dancers showed us what to expect on Good Morning San Diego.

