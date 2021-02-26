Historian discusses history of Lane Field

Lane Field is the former baseball stadium of the San Diego Padres. The ballpark was home to the San Diego Padres of the Pacific Coast League from 1936 to 1967. You have probably passed by the markers from the old field on the corner of N. Harbor Drive and Broadway but maybe never noticed it. In 2015 it was dedicated as a city park. A plaque, which was placed in 2003 at the corner of Broadway and Pacific Highway to commemorate the ballpark, was moved in 2015 to the corner of Broadway and Harbor Drive. They also have marked out the batters box and marked where home plate was. Historian Dr. Miller discussed the ground breaking events that occurred at the site.

