Historic gender integration in United States Marine Corps company

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time in San Diego history, women are now taking part in boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot.

Gender integration in USMC recruit training is a priority because they believe it makes better marines.

Lima Company will consist of approximately 450 recruits.

Captain Martin Harris of the United States Marine Corps, graced KUSI with his updates on the first integrated company.