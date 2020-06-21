Coronado Mayor welcomes businesses reopening, including Historic Hotel del Coronado set to reopen next week





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coronado businesses continue to reopen including Hotel del Coronado is set to reopen in less than a week. The landmark hotel announced it will open its doors Friday, June 26th with reduced occupancy.

Hotel del was closed for three months making it the first time in 132-years that it closed and the hotel used the break from customers to upgrade its pools and build new cabana guestrooms.

Pools must remain closed because of county guidelines. So until then, the hotel said it will offer complimentary sand chairs and umbrellas, a daily $25 dining credit, and discounted self-parking.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the reopenings.

San Diego County health officials have reported 134 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths, raising the region’s totals to 10,484 cases and 338 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 tests reported to the county Friday was 5,594. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 2.5%.

The new deaths reported Saturday included three women and three men who ranged in age from the early 40s to late 80s. Four of the deceased had underlying health conditions, two did not.

The number of cases requiring hospitalization was 1,604 and the number admitted to an intensive care unit was 443.

Community-transmitted COVID-19 outbreaks have activated one of the county’s public health triggers, placing a pause on any additional openings allowed by the state.

The businesses allowed by the county to open Friday included personal care businesses such as skincare and waxing salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapists and nail salons.