Historic visit from EPA chief puts spotlight on environmental disaster in South Bay

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – It was the visit of a lifetime.

For the first time ever, the the number one person at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency paid a visit to the always-polluted Tijuana River Valley.

What he saw was an eye opener — millions of gallons of flowing sewage and closed beaches.

