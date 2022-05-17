Historic Whaley House will hold court for the first time in 151 years





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time in 151 years court is back in session at the historic Whaley House.

This court session will recognize the pioneers and judges of Old Town who sat during that period when California was a new state and San Diego was still developing.

Several Civil cases will be presided over in the Whaley Courtroom by Hon. Richard S Whitney.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out in Old Town with more on this special court session.