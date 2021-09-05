History of the California Bears Baseball team

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The California Bears Baseball Club got themselves to KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, where they spoke with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez about the history and remarkable success of their team.

For example, eight of the players from the initial 2010 class were drafted by MLB teams.

More than 50 kids in the program have earned college scholarships for baseball.

The club started with a group of kids in the Eastlake Neighborhood back in 2010.

When the group began, they were basically kids who could not get on a club team or a travel team, said Dave Palet, owner of the California Bears Baseball Club.