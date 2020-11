Holiday Bowl and San Diego Blood Bank to hold a food and blood drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Holiday Bowl Blood Drive kicks off San Diego Blood Bank’s Season of Giving, which includes a fun lineup of opportunities to give back this holiday season.

The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, San Diego Blood Bank and San Diego Food Bank are hosting an event during a time of year when donations are greatly needed.

The event is on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Grossmont Center near Chuze Fitness.