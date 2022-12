Holiday Bowl brings $40 million into San Diego economy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first Holiday Bowl in three years brought a parade, a battle of the bands, and a 5k to San Diego all in 24 hours.

The influx of excitement injected the San Diego economy with roughly $40 million.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Downtown where restaurants were packed all day due to the 2022 Holiday Bowl.