Holiday Bowl to kick off with 80s music festival on Dec. 27

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re throwing it back to the 80s with a concert benefitting Rady Children’s Hospital on Dec. 27.

Four iconic music acts of the 1980s will be on stage inside Petco Park as part of the Bowl Week festivities for the Annual Holiday Bowl.

CEO of the Holiday Bowl, Mark Neville, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

