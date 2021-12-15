Holiday gift guide for animal lovers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with Helen Woodward Animal Center PR Director Jessica Gercke and an orphan pup about a holiday gift guide for animal lovers!

This holiday season you can give a gift that saves lives. Helen Woodward Animal Center has 14 unique programs that all support the mission of “people helping animals and animal helping people,” there’s something perfect for every animal-lover!

The full gift guide can be found here: https://animalcenter.org/get-involved/holiday-gift-guide/

A national increase in adoptions this year indicates a growing understanding of the special ways these furry friends enhance our lives. With this in mind, Helen Woodward Animal Center reminds the community to keep pets safe this season and to consider making holiday gift purchases that will and save lives too!