Holiday home gift ideas from the Muscleman of Technology

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Bruce Pechman, otherwise known as the Muscleman of Technology, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to present the latest high-tech home gifts for the holidays.

Pechman’s gifts are:

Neato D9 Intelligent Robot Vacuum

www.Neato or Amazon.com $499 (regular price $699)

www.Neato or Amazon.com $499 (regular price $699) Zojirushi’s Home Bakery Virtuoso – “The ULTIMATE Bread Baking Machine”

www.zojirushi.com Model # BB-PDC20 about $359.99

www.zojirushi.com Model # BB-PDC20 about $359.99 Le Creuset “Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan”

www.Amazon.com 8″ Pan is about $80.00 and 10″ Pan is about 99.00

www.Amazon.com 8″ Pan is about $80.00 and 10″ Pan is about 99.00 TRANQUILITY Calming Weighted Blanket

www.Walmart.com or www.Target.com $99 (adult size 48″ x 72″)

www.Walmart.com or www.Target.com $99 (adult size 48″ x 72″) JBL Reflect Mini NC – Waterproof Sport Earbuds

www.JBL.com $99.95 (regular price $149.95) Amazon.com only $74.95

www.JBL.com $99.95 (regular price $149.95) Amazon.com only $74.95 Joshua Weissman: An Unapologetic Cookbook

www.DK.com or Amazon.com (264 pages) about $20.00 Hardcover from Amazon