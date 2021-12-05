‘Holiday in the Hills’ car parade to take place on Dec. 11

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The “Holiday in the Hills” toy drive and decorating cars party for the parade will take place on Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 2300 block of Reo Dr. and also at the at the Heart Revolution Church from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bring an unwrapped toy or a $20 donation, which will go to the Heart of Revolution Church.

KUSI’s Auto Expert Dave Stall was joined by Organizer Vince Palacios on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.