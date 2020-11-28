Holiday Market and Trail to open at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres announced The Holiday Market & Trail at Petco Park.

Guests at The Holiday Market & Trail will be able to partake in the festive winter holiday spirit by participating in a socially distanced, one-way trail at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square featuring various local and European-themed artisan shops, magical walkthrough lighting displays, seasonal character favorites, food and beverage, unique crafts and gifts and more.

The Holiday Market & Trail at Petco Park will open on Thursday, December 3 and go through Sunday, December 6 before resuming on Wednesday, December 9 and running through Wednesday, December 23.

Operating hours for the market & trail will be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on each event date.

In order to ensure a safe experience, guests will be asked to choose their date and designated time slot limiting the number of guests enjoying the trail at once.

Face coverings will be required, and all guests will be subject to a brief health screening prior to entering. Once on the trail, guests will be able to pick up the perfect stocking stuffer or handcrafted holiday gift for everyone on their list from one of the many artisan huts that will be on-site. Items that will be available for purchase include glass ornaments, wooden figurines, gingerbread houses, oils, soaps and much more.

Themes for the dazzling walkthrough lighting displays illuminating the December sky include Candyland, Winter Wonderland, Home for the Holidays and Artisan Workshop.

Tickets for The Holiday Market & Trail at Petco Park start at $10 for kids and $14 for adults.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.padres.com/holiday.