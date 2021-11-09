Holiday market on Saturday in Little Italy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today Allie Wagner went downtown to talk about the Holiday market in Little Italy happening this weekend.
This annual event is called San Diego Made Holiday Market, which is hosted this year at JULEP Venue in Little Italy, November 13 from 10am to 5pm.
There will have 85+ locally curated makers along with a bunch of other fun activities –
Large floral installations
Photo opportunities
Free Raffle
Snake Oil Craft Cocktails
Food trucks
Live bands
This event is $5 to enter and family-friendly.