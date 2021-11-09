Holiday market on Saturday in Little Italy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today Allie Wagner went downtown to talk about the Holiday market in Little Italy happening this weekend.

This annual event is called San Diego Made Holiday Market, which is hosted this year at JULEP Venue in Little Italy, November 13 from 10am to 5pm.

There will have 85+ locally curated makers along with a bunch of other fun activities –

Large floral installations

Photo opportunities

Free Raffle

Snake Oil Craft Cocktails

Food trucks

Live bands

This event is $5 to enter and family-friendly.

The San Diego Made Factory is having several markets around town including one this Saturday in Little Italy 10-5 with super cool local vendors @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/jug3CJLz3I — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) November 9, 2021