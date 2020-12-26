Holiday sales tick up as shoppers invest in their homes

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales increased a modest 3% during a longer holiday season this year, as homebound shoppers spent more on furnishing and food but less on clothing and jewelry.

That’s according to early figures released Saturday by a firm that tracks all forms of payments.

The increase fell short of predictions from the National Retail Federation, which had expected sales to rise between 3.6% and 5.2% this year compared to 2019.

As expected, a surge in online shopping fueled much of spending. According to Mastercard data, online sales rose 49% year-over-year between Oct. 11 and Dec. 24. That’s excluding services, automotive and gasoline sales.