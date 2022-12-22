Holiday travel begins at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego International Airport is already beginning to see holiday travelers this Christmas season.

AAA estimates 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

Plan ahead and arrive early when traveling to the airport.

• Don’t cut it close―Plan to arrive two hours before flight departures for domestic and international flights.

• Due to construction, passengers should expect increased traffic and changes to airport roadways. Times in which the traveling public will see the most congestion include 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

• According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), peak screening hours at the checkpoints are typically between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Passengers could see extended wait times of up to an hour.

• If returning a vehicle to the Rental Car Center, allow additional travel time. Free shuttle buses run 24 hours per day between the Rental Car Center and airport terminals.

• Make sure to check where the airlines are located—Terminal 1 or Terminal 2. Parking is limited and reservations are strongly recommended.

• The Terminal 1 Parking Lot is permanently closed. As a result, on-airport parking is limited to the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or Curbside Valet at Terminal 1 or Terminal 2.

• It is strongly recommended passengers reserve parking at Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or Curbside Valet as much in advance as possible at san.org/parking.

• The Terminal Loop Shuttle efficiently transports passengers between both terminals. Curbside pickup is available every 10 minutes. There are more ways than ever to get to the airport using public transit.

• Take the COASTER to Santa Fe Depot train station in Downtown San Diego or take the MTS Trolley to Old Town Station.

• MTS’s Route 992 stops at Terminals 1 and 2 and operates between 5 a.m. and midnight, every 15 minutes on weekdays and every 30 minutes on weekends and holidays.

• Try the free San Diego Flyer, a convenient electric shuttle service connecting the Old Town Transit Center and the airport.

• Have friends or family provide rides. Picking someone up? Use the Cell Phone Lot.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live at the airport with details on this holiday season.