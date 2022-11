Holiday wood workers host Christmas gift sale

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are a perfect time for hand-made crafts.

This year, the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association has been getting ready for their two-day “Annual Holiday Gift Sale” on Friday and Saturday Nov. 18-19 in their recently renovated and expanded Member Shop in Eastgate Mall.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at the storefront where over 2,000 handmade items are for sale by local San Diego woodworking enthusiasts.