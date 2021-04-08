Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah, is today





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jews around the world are recognizing today as Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah.

Rose Schindler, whose testimonies have been honored by various organizations, was born and raised in Czechoslovakia, and deported to Auschwitz at the age of 14 with her parents, aunt, five sisters and two brothers.

For years, she has been an advocate for educating others on the Holocaust.

Two Who Survived, written by M. Lee Connolly, details the story of Rose as a young country girl, and a city boy, Max, as their lives are interrupted and they are transported to concentration camps.

Despite the horrors that were done to them, Rose and Max Schindler eventually found each other and formed a family.

Roxanne Schindler Katz and Rose Schindler herself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to retell her story and discuss her book.