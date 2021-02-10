Holy Trinity School celebrates 100th day of in-person learning

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Many private schools across San Diego County have been open for in-person learning for the last few months, but public schools have remained closed.

Despite the state government refusing to allow public schools to reopen amid the pandemic, a private school in El Cajon is celebrating a milestone.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez visited the Holy Trinity School as they mark 100 days of safe in-person learning.

The school has implemented safety protocols including masks, and shields around each desk, but hasn’t experienced any big problems over the 100 days students have been in the classroom.

Diocese of San Diego, Director for Schools, John Galvan, told KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez, “we’ve had isolated cases, very little spread or transmission, and it shows us that schools are the safest place for our kids right now.”