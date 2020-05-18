Holy Trinity school staff congratulates 8th grade students with special graduation celebration





EL CAJON (KUSI) – It was a special Monday morning for 8th graders graduating from Holy Trinity School in El Cajon.

The staff showed up to each of the students’ homes with personalized lawn signs and congratulatory messages.

We were there when the staff at Holy Trinity School showed up to the homes of all of its graduating class. “It’s a little overwhelming but it’s a great experience to have all my stuff and teachers come and surprise me for graduation,” said Jake Naimi, 8th Grader.

Naimi, is one of 23 students graduating from eighth grade.

“I made the signs for our eighth graders because it’s a difficult time these eighth graders were so excited for all the end-of-the-year activities but unfortunately with the pandemic we were unable to gather,” Principal Julia Marentez, Principal, Holy Trinity School .

“Thank you Mrs. Marentez this is great to all the teachers this is really neat no doubt about it we really appreciate this,” said Marvin Naimi, Jake’s father.

It was an emotional moment for the students and their parents but also for the teachers

“I have learned more from them then they probably have learned for me,”said Zaharela Barrios, 1st grade Teacher, Holy Trinity School.

“I was really excited and so thankful. They made us T-shirts with our names of the entire class on the back and it says Hawk pride,” said Olivia Shull 8th Grader.

“For the students and the faculty for the parents for everyone you take pride in what you do you can accomplish and be anything you want,” said Marentez.

Holy Trinity School in El Cajon surprises its 8th Grade graduates with signs and well wishes! Congrats to Jake Naimi who is going to St. Augustine High School and plans to play football! @kusinews @kusi_gmsd @hthawks pic.twitter.com/EWZW4Ji95d — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) May 18, 2020