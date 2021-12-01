A Home for the Holidays hosted by Rob and Joss from KyXy 96.5 f.m.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, KUSI’s Jason Austell talked with Rob and Joss from KyXy 96.5 about their “A Home for the Holidays”.

Rob and Joss are partnering with Humble Design to help a neighbor in need and furnish their home. They are helping out a young lady, Graciela, who is experiencing homelessness and is now primary caretaker of her little brother.

They are looking to raise $5000 to help her, so they can fully furnish Graciela’s house and turn it into a warm and welcoming home just in time for the holidays.

You can donate every morning from Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

https://www.audacy.com/kyxy/latest/rob-and-joss-home-for-the-holidays