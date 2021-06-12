Home Grown Fun as San Diego County Fair returns

DEL MAR (KUSI) – Home Grown Fun, presented by the San Diego County Fair, will be held at the Del Mar Fairground through July 4.

The event “is the start of bringing our community back together again,’ according to organizers.

Smaller than the regular county fair and limited in attendance, the event will feature 35 food vendors, 280 shop vendors, pony rides, a magician, racing pigs and other kid-friendly activities.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. daily. The event is closed Monday and Tuesday.