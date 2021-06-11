Home Grown Fun kicks off at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR (KUSI) – Since a completely normal San Diego County Fair was not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, they came up with another fun option.

Home Grown Fun features some of your favorite foods, exhibits, music and shows!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at the Del Mar Fairgrounds checking out what Home Grown Fun is all about.

There are currently no rides, but after June 15, they will add a few rides for kids.

All admissions are $10; children 5 and younger are free of charge.

Arrival Time Ticketing (advance purchase only): To avoid crowds at entrance, tickets are sold in 30–minute arrival time slots. Once inside the Fairgrounds, the length of stay is at the guests’ leisure.

Parking is $12 per vehicle; Parking is extremely limited due to the continued use of the main parking lot for the Vaccination Super Station.