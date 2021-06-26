Home Grown Fun presented by the San Diego County Fair ends July 4

DEL MAR (KUSI) – Home Grown Fun presented by the San Diego County Fair kicked off the Summer in June by bringing the community back together again.

People are invited to attend the smaller-scale event this summer for food, shopping, exhibits and live entertainment.

Marketing Coordinator for Del Mar Fairgrounds, Ashley Colburn, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss how attendance has been so far and what people who go can expect.