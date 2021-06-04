Home Grown Fun presented by the San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR (KUSI) – As California finally begins allowing events and life to return to normal, event organizers are planning their events to abide by the current regulations.

The San Diego County Fair considered many different options, including a drive-thru and limited attendance fair.

But, the fair takes about a year to fully plan, so the only plausible option was to have a limited fair.

So in 2021, the San Diego County Fair is presenting Home Grown Fun!

Home Grown Fun will feature some of the best parts of the normal fair, but no rides.

If you love food, you should be here – nearly 40 food booths.

If you have kids, you should be here –

• Agri-Fair: Pedal Tractors, Planting seeds, Cow Milking demonstrations

• Swifty Swine Racing Pigs

• Extreme Dogs (dog agility/frisbee, obstacles & dock dogs/diving – features rescue dogs)

• Ferris Wheel, Carousel (possibly more kids rides after June 15)