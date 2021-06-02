‘Home Grown Fun’ to replace the S.D. County Fair this summer

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The San Diego County Fair will be holding a small-scale event this year named “Home Grown Fun,” in light of the Del Mar Fairgrounds venue continuing to be used as a vaccination super station.

The fair will run from June 11 to July 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Admission tickets and parking passes remain limited and must be purchased in advance online.

No ticket sales will be sold at the event.

It takes a full year for the fair to be planned as extensive licensing and traveling exhibits, entertainment, and more need time to be put together.

Nearly 40 food booths will be available as well as agricultural exhibits, pig races, dog shows, and some rides like the Ferris wheel and carousel.

They’re even expecting a full Junior Livestock Auction, up to 700 entries.

A live auction will be available online and interviews for kids via Zoom.

The live auction will be open to exhibitors, but not the public.

The event is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.

Children under 5 and younger enter free while all other ages are admitted for $10.

Parking is $12.

The North County Transit District is offering the NCTD FUN Tripper, a round-trip plus admission for only $12.

More information on the NCTD FUN Tripper can be found here.

Jennifer Hellman, Marketing Director at the San Diego County Fair, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes for a preview of the event.