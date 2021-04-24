Home owners pay less taxes than renters, says Jim Bottrell

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inventory of available homes is especially low right now, making home prices soar even more, explained Jim Bottrell, Owner at Jim Bottrell Real Estate Team.

People who own homes still pay less taxes than people who rent, Bottrell confirmed, citing that most of the time when landlords change rent prices, they usually go up, while a mortgage usually will not.

It’s important to remember that lenders qualify a person on a payment, not a purchase amount, Bottrell emphasized.

