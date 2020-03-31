Home Start asks for donations to help families in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The organization, Home Start, is asking the public to consider the vulnerable populations that it serves during this terrible time.

Due to the current pandemic, these families are at risk of not being able to afford staple groceries.

Home Start is asking for gift cards to grocery stores in order to support at-risk families who are living in Home Start housing and additional local families who are most in need.

Additionally, Home Start is asking for donations in general to help families with paying rent, buying diapers for their babies, and hygiene supplies for the household.

The Home Start staff, such as therapists and case managers, have been delivering professional services via telehealth.

Home Start provides services to children and families living in poverty who require immediate, comprehensive solutions to ensure their safety and healthy development. To effectively prevent and treat child abuse, Home Start addresses the conditions that can contribute to risky or abusive situations (poverty, unsafe neighborhoods, lack of affordable housing, and unemployment) while concurrently addressing individual self-sufficiency and emotional needs.