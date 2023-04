Homeless advocacy groups react to proposed Unlicensed Camping Ordinance





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilmember Stephen Whitburn’s Unlicensed Camping Ordinance made it through the city’s Land Use and Housing Committee with a 3-1 approval last week.

Homeless advocacy groups and community leaders responded to the proposed ordinance. One such group, the Lucky Duck Foundation, approved of the plan but added that more shelter is immediately needed.

KUSI’s Lindsay Fukano went live with details.