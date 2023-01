Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years.

While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat unused in a parking lot.

