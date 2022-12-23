Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent.

An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals.

This is just the latest addition to a growing homeless crisis here in San Diego. Many believe more needs to be done to tackle the issue.

Dan Shae from feeding San Diego elaborated on some polices he believes need to be implemented.