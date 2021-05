Homeless crisis visible once again on the streets of San Diego





EAST VILLAGE (KUSI) – Two months after hundreds of homeless people left the San Diego Convention Center, “temporary shelters” have been bursting at the seams and the streets of San Diego are once again filling up.

While we are seeing this increase in homeless people all over San Diego County, a large number have made their way back to the East Village.

