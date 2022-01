Homeless intake at shelters across the county have been capped for months

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Intake at homeless shelters all across the county have been capped due in part to COVID-19 rules.

That means homeless San Diegans have nowhere to stay if they’re not already at a shelter.

Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the situation.