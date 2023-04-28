Homeless man arrested after pulling gun on woman in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday evening, a homeless man was caught on video pulling what looks like a gun on a woman walking nearby.

The two appeared to be arguing about something, when the gun was pulled and the video ended.

Retired Marine and East Village resident, Giorgio Kirylo, took the video and immediately called SDPD.

San Diego Police quickly arrived on scene, and informed Kirylo the man was arrested.

Just a few days ago, this same homeless man, was caught on video slamming a very large knife into the wall. Many KUSI viewers have reached out questioning why he wasn’t arrested after that incident, but police are only able to arrest the homeless if they catch them in the middle of a criminal act. A simple video of the criminal act is not enough, as there has to be a victim.

KUSI News will continue to update this story as more information is gathered.

