Homeless man fatally stabbed on Chollas View freeway on-ramp

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The fatal stabbing of a man on a Chollas View-area freeway entrance was under investigation Wednesday, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of an assault on the on-ramp from Market Street to northbound Interstate 805 at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

They found the victim, who appeared to be a transient, mortally wounded in a nearby makeshift encampment, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.

Paramedics tried in vain to revive the man before pronouncing him dead at the scene. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

Investigators have no description of the assailant, Matias said. The circumstances that led to the homicide remained unclear Wednesday afternoon.