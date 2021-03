Homeless residents to be relocated from Convention Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced this week that residents of Operation Shelter to Home who were being housed at the San Diego Convention Center will soon be relocated to other homeless shelters operated by Father Joe’s Villages.

Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, joined KUSI to discuss the rehabilitation for San Diego’s homeless members happening at Father Joe’s Villages.