Homeless sweeps create questions for San Diego’s homeless advocates





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Opening Day for baseball also brought homeless sweeps to Downtown San Diego and now homeless advocates are pushing back saying the city is throwing away people’s possessions.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out in East Village in Downtown San Diego to talk more about the situation.

