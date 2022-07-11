Homeless woman found dead beneath Little Italy freeway overpass





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A person believed to be homeless was found dead Monday beneath an Interstate 5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported.

The death in the 500 block of West Grape Street was reported about 11:45 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The deceased person was female but her identity cause of death were not immediately available.

Officers shut down a stretch of Grape Street to allow investigators to gather evidence.

There is a homeless encampment under the freeway overpass at the location.

This is just the latest example of San Diego’s out-of-control homeless situation.

The homeless crisis continues to get worse under Mayor @ToddGloria. Monday, a homeless woman was found dead beneath a Little Italy freeway overpass. Are Democrat policies turning San Diego into San Francisco? https://t.co/dn2hQHAOjX — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 11, 2022