Homeless woman found dead beneath Little Italy freeway overpass
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A person believed to be homeless was found dead Monday beneath an Interstate 5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported.
The death in the 500 block of West Grape Street was reported about 11:45 a.m., according to San Diego police.
The deceased person was female but her identity cause of death were not immediately available.
Officers shut down a stretch of Grape Street to allow investigators to gather evidence.
There is a homeless encampment under the freeway overpass at the location.
This is just the latest example of San Diego’s out-of-control homeless situation.